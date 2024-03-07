Japan Gold (CVE:JG) Stock Price Up 10%

Japan Gold Corp. (CVE:JG – Get Free Report) shares were up 10% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 35,620 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 43,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Japan Gold Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.08 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$25.14 million, a P/E ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a current ratio of 3.96.

Japan Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Japan Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Japan. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds a portfolio of 34 gold projects located on Hokkaido, Honshu, and Kyushu islands of Japan. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.