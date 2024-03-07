Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Jenoptik AG (ETR:JEN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €29.38 ($31.93) and last traded at €29.48 ($32.04). 76,153 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 191,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at €29.84 ($32.43).

Jenoptik Trading Up 1.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of -26.95 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €28.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €25.96.

About Jenoptik

Jenoptik AG offers advanced photonic solutions and smart mobility solutions in Germany and internationally. It offers imaging solutions and cameras, including microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital microscope subsystem; and laser and laser technology, such as laser ablation, scoring, cutting, welding, and distance meters and sensors, as well as laser OEM solutions comprising diode laser and disk laser technology, diode pumped disk lasers, laser systems, and LK heat sink.

