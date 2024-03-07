Jersey Electricity (LON:JEL) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $440.33

Jersey Electricity plc (LON:JEL – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 440.33 ($5.59) and traded as high as GBX 442 ($5.61). Jersey Electricity shares last traded at GBX 435 ($5.52), with a volume of 3,316 shares changing hands.

Jersey Electricity Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.87, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The company has a market cap of £50.52 million, a PE ratio of 1,172.97 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 441.35 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 435.62.

Jersey Electricity Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a GBX 10.80 ($0.14) dividend. This is an increase from Jersey Electricity’s previous dividend of $7.60. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Jersey Electricity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,135.14%.

Jersey Electricity Company Profile

Jersey Electricity plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Jersey. The company provides energy solutions for domestic and commercial customers looking to switch from fossil-fuel-based energy to clean and low-carbon electricity; and electric heating and hot water, electric transport, outdoor and indoor lighting, electric commercial kitchens, air conditioning, renewable energy, and CosyCare maintenance solutions.

