John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.8% per year over the last three years.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:HEQ opened at $10.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.94. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.08 and a 1-year high of $11.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $476,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 282,819 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 38,499 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,186 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 33,965 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,394 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 22,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $139,000.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

