John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th.
John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.8% per year over the last three years.
John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Stock Up 1.0 %
NYSE:HEQ opened at $10.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.94. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.08 and a 1-year high of $11.86.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund
John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
