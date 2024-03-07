John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) Sets New 12-Month High at $63.19

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $63.19 and last traded at $63.14, with a volume of 11339 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.69.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $888.38 million, a P/E ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $681,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 222,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,101,000 after buying an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (JHML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of largest 800 US firms, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHML was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

