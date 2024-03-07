John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:PDT)

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0825 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Price Performance

NYSE:PDT opened at $11.77 on Thursday. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.77 and a fifty-two week high of $13.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.37.

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning bought a new position in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund in the third quarter worth $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund during the second quarter valued at $84,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund during the third quarter valued at $87,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

