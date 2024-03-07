John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:PDT)

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0825 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th.
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years.
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Price Performance
NYSE:PDT opened at $11.77 on Thursday. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.77 and a fifty-two week high of $13.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.37.
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Company Profile
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.
