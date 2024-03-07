Journey Advisory Group LLC Acquires 4,033 Shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO)

Journey Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO – Free Report) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,372 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,033 shares during the quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC owned about 1.09% of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF worth $3,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 13.6% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,656,000 after buying an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at $349,000.

BATS:VFMO traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $148.26. 24,986 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.65 million, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.01.

The Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (VFMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum index. Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in stocks with strong recent performance as determined by the advisor. VFMO was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

