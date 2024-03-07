Journey Advisory Group LLC Acquires 4,234 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Journey Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares during the period. Chevron makes up about 1.4% of Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $9,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Chevron by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.
Chevron Trading Up 1.1 %
CVX traded up $1.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $150.00. 3,459,813 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,808,729. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $149.70 and a 200 day moving average of $153.51. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $139.62 and a 12-month high of $172.88.
Chevron Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 57.39%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CVX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DZ Bank lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Scotiabank cut shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Cowen cut shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.56.
Chevron Profile
Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.
