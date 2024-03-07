Journey Advisory Group LLC Cuts Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Journey Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,286 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 76.5% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 71.4% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total transaction of $21,793,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,796 shares in the company, valued at $250,406,403.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at $28,039,603.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total value of $21,793,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,406,403.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,443 shares of company stock worth $50,151,532. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $47.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1,397.61. 2,125,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,697,005. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $601.29 and a fifty-two week high of $1,438.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $647.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,209.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,018.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.75 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 41.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Summit Insights raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,160.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,134.45.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

