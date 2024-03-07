Journey Advisory Group LLC Has $14.16 Million Holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Journey Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 279,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares during the quarter. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Journey Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $14,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 732.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,367,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,106,000 after purchasing an additional 25,839,099 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 113.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,736,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,509,000 after acquiring an additional 6,243,626 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 31.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,272,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,589 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 405.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,031,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,558,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $188,259,000.

Shares of TFLO stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $50.55. 556,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,384,171. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.37 and a one year high of $50.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.60.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

