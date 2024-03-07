Journey Advisory Group LLC Has $6.42 Million Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Journey Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 463.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 165,910 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Journey Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Journey Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $6,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 400.0% in the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 400.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 997.8% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 400.0% in the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA PRF traded up $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $37.35. 402,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,798. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.80 and a 200-day moving average of $33.80. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $29.64 and a 52 week high of $37.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

