Journey Advisory Group LLC Has $8.93 Million Stock Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Journey Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 186,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,228 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Journey Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $8,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 467.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2,340.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.19. 520,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,304,177. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $47.65 and a 1-year high of $49.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.10.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

