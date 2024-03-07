Journey Advisory Group LLC Purchases 1,651 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Journey Advisory Group LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.5% of Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $10,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 153,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,320,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 110,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,050,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $2,068,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 132,870.6% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 22,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after buying an additional 22,588 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 399,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,867,000 after buying an additional 7,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of JPM stock traded down $2.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $187.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,627,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,051,543. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $123.11 and a 12 month high of $190.50. The company has a market cap of $539.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.77.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.69). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 20.70%. The firm had revenue of $38.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $5,158,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,113,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $5,158,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,113,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $301,969.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,793,553.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 877,626 shares of company stock valued at $159,500,516 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on JPM. Barclays raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $191.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

