Journey Advisory Group LLC Purchases 1,814 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Journey Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $5,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJS. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 81.5% during the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded up $0.68 on Thursday, hitting $100.20. 218,520 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 634,065. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.17. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $81.81 and a 52 week high of $105.10. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.