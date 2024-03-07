Journey Advisory Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Journey Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,835 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up 2.6% of Journey Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Journey Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF worth $17,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 316,966.7% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 9,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 9,509 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,172,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,140,000 after buying an additional 1,000,764 shares during the last quarter. Theory Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 221,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,998,000 after buying an additional 5,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,160,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,374,000 after buying an additional 169,443 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of BATS:USMV traded up $0.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $81.94. 2,062,332 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $31.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.38.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.