Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:JUN3) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:JUN3 – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €32.10 ($34.89) and last traded at €31.96 ($34.74). Approximately 114,382 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 126,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at €31.24 ($33.96).

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is €31.16 and its 200-day moving average is €29.75.

About Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Free Report)

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, provides products and solutions in the fields of material handling equipment, automated systems, digital solutions, and matching services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Intralogistics and Financial Services. The Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing equipment products; sells and leases used trucks; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.