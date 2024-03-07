Keystone Positive Change Investment (LON:KPC) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Keystone Positive Change Investment (LON:KPC – Get Free Report) dropped 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 222.25 ($2.82) and last traded at GBX 223 ($2.83). Approximately 83,037 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 132,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 226 ($2.87).

Keystone Positive Change Investment Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 222.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 210.66. The firm has a market cap of £137.86 million, a P/E ratio of -969.57 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.55.

Keystone Positive Change Investment Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th were given a GBX 0.45 ($0.01) dividend. This is an increase from Keystone Positive Change Investment’s previous dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. Keystone Positive Change Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently -17.39%.

Keystone Positive Change Investment Company Profile

Keystone Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Baillie Gifford & Co Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund employs fundamental analysis with a top-down stock picking approach, focusing on such factors as sound balance sheets, good cash flows, ability to pay and sustain dividends, good asset bases, and market conditions to create its portfolio.

