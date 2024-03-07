KickToken (KICK) Price Tops $0.0240 on Exchanges

KickToken (KICK) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 7th. During the last seven days, KickToken has traded up 27% against the US dollar. One KickToken token can currently be bought for about $0.0240 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges. KickToken has a total market capitalization of $2.93 million and $7,403.93 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get KickToken alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004068 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00024663 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00015800 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001707 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,210.11 or 1.00019499 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.20 or 0.00147626 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00007893 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000075 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

KickToken Token Profile

KickToken (KICK) is a token. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 121,740,943 tokens. KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom. The official website for KickToken is kickex.com. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

KickToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 121,740,942.71202844. The last known price of KickToken is 0.02383863 USD and is down -0.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $2,409.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KickToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KickToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.