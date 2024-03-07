Kris Begic Sells 12,000 Shares of Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (TSE:PTM) Stock

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (TSE:PTM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PLG) Senior Officer Kris Begic sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.50, for a total transaction of C$18,000.00.

Platinum Group Metals stock traded up C$0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$1.64. The stock had a trading volume of 51,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,750. The company has a current ratio of 11.37, a quick ratio of 11.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Platinum Group Metals Ltd. has a one year low of C$1.29 and a one year high of C$2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$168.07 million, a P/E ratio of -20.75 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1.41 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.49.

Platinum Group Metals (TSE:PTM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PLG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Platinum Group Metals Ltd. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex, South Africa.

