L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Announces Earnings Results

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. L.B. Foster had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $134.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS.

L.B. Foster Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ FSTR traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.88. The company had a trading volume of 14,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,485. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.14 and its 200-day moving average is $20.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $253.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.47 and a beta of 0.77. L.B. Foster has a 52 week low of $10.26 and a 52 week high of $24.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on FSTR. StockNews.com cut shares of L.B. Foster from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of L.B. Foster from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Institutional Trading of L.B. Foster

An institutional investor recently raised its position in L.B. Foster stock. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Free Report) by 31.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,182 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP owned approximately 0.93% of L.B. Foster worth $987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

L.B. Foster Company Profile

L.B. Foster Company provides engineered and manufactured products and services for the building and infrastructure projects worldwide. The company's Rail, Technologies, and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes and anchors, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and manufactures insulated rail joints and related accessories.

