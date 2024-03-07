Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Director J David Wargo Sells 9,000 Shares

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Free Report) Director J David Wargo sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $511,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 97,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,528,457.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

J David Wargo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 5th, J David Wargo sold 11,000 shares of Liberty Broadband stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total transaction of $630,630.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDA traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.47. The stock had a trading volume of 170,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,907. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12 month low of $55.19 and a 12 month high of $95.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.44.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 47.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 48.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 20.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 62.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,595,000 after buying an additional 15,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 10.14% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

