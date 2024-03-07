Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Director J David Wargo Sells 9,000 Shares

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Free Report) Director J David Wargo sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $511,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 97,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,528,457.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
- On Tuesday, March 5th, J David Wargo sold 11,000 shares of Liberty Broadband stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total transaction of $630,630.00.
Liberty Broadband Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ LBRDA traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.47. The stock had a trading volume of 170,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,907. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12 month low of $55.19 and a 12 month high of $95.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.44.
Liberty Broadband Company Profile
Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.
