Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) VP Sells $6,030,344.76 in Stock

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) VP Juergen Nowicki sold 13,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total value of $6,030,344.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,177,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Linde Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of LIN stock traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $465.29. 2,514,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,721,591. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.93. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $324.11 and a 12-month high of $467.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $419.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $400.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 18.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $1.39 dividend. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.48%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LIN shares. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Linde from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Linde from $434.00 to $503.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Linde in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $439.20.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LIN

Institutional Trading of Linde

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,270,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,182,215,000 after purchasing an additional 210,911 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Linde by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,434,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,122,411,000 after buying an additional 147,415 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Linde by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,118,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,666,886,000 after acquiring an additional 134,593 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,919,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,182,870,000 after acquiring an additional 354,506 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Linde by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,856,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,518,320,000 after acquiring an additional 91,145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

About Linde

(Get Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

See Also

