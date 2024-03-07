Lisk (LSK) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $308.15 Million

Lisk (LSK) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. Lisk has a market capitalization of $308.15 million and $138.55 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for about $2.16 or 0.00003208 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Lisk has traded 52.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000204 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002201 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001698 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00000998 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001620 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001323 BTC.

Lisk Profile

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 142,446,483 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

