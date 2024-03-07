Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Hits $0.0054 on Top Exchanges

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 25.8% lower against the dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0054 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $4.28 million and $284.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.
About Litecoin Cash
LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 798,120,153 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 798,091,824.9584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00593717 USD and is up 28.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $71.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
