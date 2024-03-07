Litecoin Trading 6.3% Higher This Week (LTC)

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. One Litecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $88.66 or 0.00131908 BTC on popular exchanges. Litecoin has a market cap of $6.59 billion and approximately $662.59 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Litecoin has traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Litecoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000246 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00008571 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000044 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Litecoin Coin Profile

Litecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,286,400 coins. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Litecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin (LTC) is a digital currency designed for fast, low-cost payments over the internet. Created by Charlie Lee in 2011 as an alternative to Bitcoin, it offers improved transaction times and a higher maximum supply, using a different algorithm (scrypt) for mining. Litecoin facilitates peer-to-peer transactions without a central authority, making it suitable for a wide range of financial activities, from everyday purchases to trading and investment. Its creation by a former Google engineer aimed to address and improve upon some of Bitcoin’s limitations, establishing Litecoin as a practical complement to Bitcoin in the digital currency ecosystem.”

Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, GDAX or Gemini.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.