Lithium ION Energy (CVE:ION) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.11

Lithium ION Energy Ltd. (CVE:ION – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.11 and traded as low as C$0.09. Lithium ION Energy shares last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 15,631 shares.
Lithium ION Energy Trading Up 6.3 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.11 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.13. The stock has a market cap of C$5.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.53.
About Lithium ION Energy
Lithium ION Energy Ltd. explores for and develops lithium deposits in Asia. Its flagship property is the Baavhai-Uul lithium brine project that covers an area approximately 81,758 hectares located in Mongolia. The company also holds interest in the Urgakh Naran lithium brine project that covers an area of approximately 29,770 hectares located in Dornogovi Province, Mongolia.
