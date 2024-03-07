Lithium Ionic (OTCMKTS:LTHCF) Trading Down 5.5%

Shares of Lithium Ionic Corp. (OTCMKTS:LTHCF – Get Free Report) fell 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.70 and last traded at $0.70. 3,939 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 18,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.74.

Lithium Ionic Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.15.

Lithium Ionic Company Profile

Lithium Ionic Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Brazil. The company's flagship properties include a 100% ownership in the Itinga lithium project that comprises seven mineral licenses covering an area of approximately 1,300 hectares in the prolific Aracuai lithium province; and the Salinas project located in the northeastern part of Minas Gerais state.

