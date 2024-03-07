LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on RAMP. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

LiveRamp Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of RAMP traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.25. The company had a trading volume of 316,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,581. LiveRamp has a 12-month low of $20.25 and a 12-month high of $42.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.68 and a beta of 1.00.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 2.22% and a positive return on equity of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $173.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that LiveRamp will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at LiveRamp

In other LiveRamp news, Director Timothy R. Cadogan sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $55,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,016 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LiveRamp

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in LiveRamp by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 763,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,906,000 after buying an additional 92,480 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in LiveRamp by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in LiveRamp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,356,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in LiveRamp by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 185,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,033,000 after buying an additional 3,402 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 178.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 130,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,957,000 after purchasing an additional 83,814 shares during the period. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

Featured Stories

