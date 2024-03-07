L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $95.71

L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.71 and traded as high as $95.88. L’Oréal shares last traded at $94.92, with a volume of 119,040 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on LRLCY shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded L’Oréal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded L’Oréal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, L’Oréal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.04.

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skincare products, cleansers, hair colorants, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

