L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $95.71

L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.71 and traded as high as $95.88. L’Oréal shares last traded at $94.92, with a volume of 119,040 shares changing hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have issued reports on LRLCY shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded L’Oréal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded L’Oréal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, L’Oréal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LRLCY
L’Oréal Price Performance
About L’Oréal
L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skincare products, cleansers, hair colorants, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.
