Lumi Credits (LUMI) Price Reaches $0.0104 on Exchanges

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 7th. Lumi Credits has a total market capitalization of $1,626.88 billion and $380.18 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Lumi Credits has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. One Lumi Credits token can currently be bought for $0.0104 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lumi Credits Token Profile

Lumi Credits was first traded on October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Lumi Credits is luminous.games. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem.

[Telegram](https://t.me/luminousfinance)[Medium](https://medium.com/lumi-token)

Lumi Credits Token Trading

