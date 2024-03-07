M-tron Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:MPTI) Shares Down 1.6%

M-tron Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MPTI – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $39.61 and last traded at $41.00. 33,258 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 90,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.66.

M-tron Industries Stock Up 1.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $112.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.46.

Insider Transactions at M-tron Industries

In other news, Director Madonna Educational Founda Emg sold 29,044 shares of M-tron Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total transaction of $1,161,469.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,097 shares in the company, valued at $1,603,479.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael J. Ferrantino, Jr. sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total transaction of $109,970.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,611 shares in the company, valued at $616,177.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Madonna Educational Founda Emg sold 29,044 shares of M-tron Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total value of $1,161,469.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,603,479.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,044 shares of company stock worth $4,531,139. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On M-tron Industries

M-tron Industries Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MPTI. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M-tron Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of M-tron Industries by 159.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of M-tron Industries by 4,511.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,692 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of M-tron Industries by 31.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M-tron Industries during the second quarter worth about $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.13% of the company’s stock.

M-tron Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products. The company's products include radio frequency, microwave, and millimeter wave filters; cavity, crystal, ceramic, lumped element, and switched filters; high frequency and performance OCXOs, integrated PLL OCXOs, TCXOs, VCXOs, and low jitter and harsh environment oscillators; crystal resonators, integrated microwave assemblies; and solid-state power amplifier products.

