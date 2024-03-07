Maiar DEX Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $37.83 Million (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. One Maiar DEX token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Maiar DEX has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar. Maiar DEX has a total market cap of $37.83 million and $54,948.45 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Maiar DEX alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004068 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00024663 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00015800 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001707 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,210.11 or 1.00019499 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $99.20 or 0.00147626 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00007893 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000075 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Maiar DEX Token Profile

Maiar DEX (MEX) is a token. Its launch date was November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/xexchangeapp. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000845 USD and is up 1.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $50,883.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maiar DEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maiar DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maiar DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maiar DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.