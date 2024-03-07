Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $26.09

Shares of Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $26.09 and traded as high as $26.58. Makita shares last traded at $26.01, with a volume of 9,722 shares trading hands.

Makita Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.09.

Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Makita had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Makita Co. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Makita

Makita Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of electric power tools, pneumatic tools, and gardening and household equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Asia, Australia, Brazil, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers cordless, drilling/fastening, impact drilling/demolition, grinding/sanding, sawing, planning/routering, pneumatic, outdoor power, and dust extraction/other equipment, as well as accessories; and cutting equipment for new materials, masonry, and metals.

