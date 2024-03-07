Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $261.72

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $261.72 and last traded at $260.79, with a volume of 127732 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $254.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on MANH. StockNews.com raised Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on Manhattan Associates from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Manhattan Associates from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.50.

Manhattan Associates Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.89. The company has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.34 and a beta of 1.44.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $238.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.99 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 84.08% and a net margin of 19.01%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Manhattan Associates

In related news, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 2,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total transaction of $558,656.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 106,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,736,145.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 680 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.84, for a total value of $169,211.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,207,022.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 2,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total value of $558,656.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 106,857 shares in the company, valued at $23,736,145.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,092 shares of company stock valued at $3,427,382 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 259.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 97.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

Featured Articles

