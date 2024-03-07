Maripau Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Maripau Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,601 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises 3.8% of Maripau Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Maripau Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $4,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Insight Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 7,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 12,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 15.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.64. 1,568,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,882,368. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.57 and its 200 day moving average is $44.69. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $42.56 and a 52 week high of $46.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.1463 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

