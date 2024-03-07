Maripau Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Maripau Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,084 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up about 1.1% of Maripau Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Maripau Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 90.5% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of USMV stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $81.94. 2,062,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $31.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.38.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.