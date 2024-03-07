Maripau Wealth Management LLC Has $2.36 Million Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Maripau Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,998 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Maripau Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Maripau Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $2,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 216.2% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 499,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,355,000 after purchasing an additional 36,319 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,837,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,559,000 after purchasing an additional 185,200 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 14.9% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 119,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,128,000 after buying an additional 15,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 638.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 100,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,941,000 after buying an additional 87,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBB traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $92.75. 2,102,287 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,624,513. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $85.28 and a 12-month high of $96.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.86.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.2921 dividend. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

