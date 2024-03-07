Maripau Wealth Management LLC Has $846,000 Stock Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Maripau Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 59.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,708 shares during the quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOVT. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $1,071,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 338,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,440,000 after acquiring an additional 10,375 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 406,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,132,000 after acquiring an additional 38,476 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 34.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 558,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,920,000 after acquiring an additional 142,658 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.79. 7,791,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.44.

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

