Maripau Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Maripau Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 1.3% of Maripau Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Maripau Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,580,806,000 after buying an additional 43,463,232 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,477,628,000 after buying an additional 1,533,114 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 296.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,523,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,887,663,000 after buying an additional 7,868,131 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,134,368,000 after buying an additional 48,423,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,531,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,623,380,000 after buying an additional 52,019 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $6.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $445.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,201,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,607,656. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $423.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $392.30. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $285.19 and a 1 year high of $446.72.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

