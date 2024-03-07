Maripau Wealth Management LLC Invests $202,000 in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Maripau Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,564 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 0.7% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,950 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc raised its position in Comcast by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 15,449 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management lifted its holdings in Comcast by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 16,239 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds LLC. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.3% during the second quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 19,414 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMCSA. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $41.73. 13,553,642 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,694,426. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.52. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $34.63 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.98.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 31.18%.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In other news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Articles

