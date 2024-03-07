Maripau Wealth Management LLC Sells 538 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Maripau Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the period. Maripau Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $396,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 22.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 21.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 86,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

SPDW stock traded up $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $35.61. 2,670,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,280,182. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $29.39 and a 12 month high of $35.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.