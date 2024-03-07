Marketing Alliance (OTCMKTS:MAAL) Shares Down 7.2%

The Marketing Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAAL – Get Free Report) dropped 7.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.81 and last traded at $1.81. Approximately 300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 7,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.95.

Marketing Alliance Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.60 million, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.94 and a 200-day moving average of $1.91.

Get Marketing Alliance alerts:

Marketing Alliance (OTCMKTS:MAAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.89 million during the quarter.

Marketing Alliance Announces Dividend

About Marketing Alliance

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Marketing Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.01%.

(Get Free Report)

The Marketing Alliance, Inc operates as a wholesale distributor of life insurance, annuities, and other financial service products in the United States. It also provides long term care insurance, disability insurance, and medicare supplement products. In addition, the company operates family entertainment space in Florida, Missouri, and North Carolina under the name of Monkey Joe's; and provides construction, heavy equipment, and trenching services in Iowa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marketing Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marketing Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.