Marketing Alliance (OTCMKTS:MAAL) Shares Down 7.2%

The Marketing Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAAL – Get Free Report) dropped 7.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.81 and last traded at $1.81. Approximately 300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 7,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.95.
Marketing Alliance Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $14.60 million, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.94 and a 200-day moving average of $1.91.
Marketing Alliance (OTCMKTS:MAAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.89 million during the quarter.
About Marketing Alliance
The Marketing Alliance, Inc operates as a wholesale distributor of life insurance, annuities, and other financial service products in the United States. It also provides long term care insurance, disability insurance, and medicare supplement products. In addition, the company operates family entertainment space in Florida, Missouri, and North Carolina under the name of Monkey Joe's; and provides construction, heavy equipment, and trenching services in Iowa.
