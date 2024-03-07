Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.220–0.190 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -0.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $95.0 million-$105.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $95.2 million.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $1.45 target price on shares of Markforged in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Markforged Trading Up 7.4 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Markforged

Shares of NYSE:MKFG traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.67. 360,584 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,178. Markforged has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $2.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.90.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Markforged by 52.7% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 69,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 23,925 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Markforged by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,448 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Markforged during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Markforged during the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Markforged by 47.7% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 46,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 15,037 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.93% of the company’s stock.

About Markforged

Markforged Holding Corporation produces and sells 3D printers, materials, software, and other related services worldwide. It offers desktop, industrial, and metal 3D printers; and composite, continuous fiber, and metal parts, as well as advanced 3D printing software. The company serves customers in aerospace, military and defense, industrial automation, space exploration, healthcare, and automotive industries.

