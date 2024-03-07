Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Issues Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.180-0.280 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion-$1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.4 billion. Marvell Technology also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.18-0.28 EPS.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

MRVL stock traded up $3.72 on Thursday, hitting $85.09. 30,301,654 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,349,597. Marvell Technology has a 1-year low of $36.64 and a 1-year high of $85.76. The stock has a market cap of $73.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.91, a P/E/G ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.56 and a 200-day moving average of $59.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRVL. StockNews.com raised shares of Marvell Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $74.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In related news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total transaction of $68,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,091,845.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.57, for a total transaction of $297,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,415,988.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total transaction of $68,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,091,845.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 201,000 shares of company stock worth $12,506,090 over the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Marvell Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the first quarter worth $146,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 23.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 36,850.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares in the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marvell Technology

(Get Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Stories

