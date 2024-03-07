Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) CEO Raymond J. Pittman Sells 69,539 Shares

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) CEO Raymond J. Pittman sold 69,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total value of $134,905.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,231,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,269,833.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Matterport Stock Up 1.5 %

Matterport stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,434,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,273,534. Matterport, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.84 and a 1-year high of $3.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.38.

Get Matterport alerts:

Institutional Trading of Matterport

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matterport in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Matterport by 202.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 5,604 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Matterport by 84.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 4,430 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Matterport during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV purchased a new position in Matterport during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 30.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Matterport in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Matterport in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Matterport from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Matterport

Matterport Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; and 360 Cameras.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Matterport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matterport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.