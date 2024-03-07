Matthew Zinn Sells 56,080 Shares of Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) Stock

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Zinn sold 56,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total transaction of $108,795.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 280,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,750.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Matthew Zinn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 4th, Matthew Zinn sold 58,142 shares of Matterport stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total transaction of $117,446.84.

Matterport Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MTTR traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,434,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,273,534. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $612.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.72. Matterport, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.84 and a 52 week high of $3.78.

Institutional Trading of Matterport

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Matterport in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Clarity Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matterport in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matterport during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Matterport by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 229,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 23,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Matterport by 259.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 431,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 311,940 shares during the period. 30.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Matterport from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Matterport in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Matterport in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

About Matterport

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; and 360 Cameras.

