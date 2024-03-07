Matthew Zinn Sells 56,080 Shares of Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) Stock

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Zinn sold 56,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total transaction of $108,795.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 280,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,750.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Matthew Zinn also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 4th, Matthew Zinn sold 58,142 shares of Matterport stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total transaction of $117,446.84.
Shares of NASDAQ:MTTR traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,434,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,273,534. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $612.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.72. Matterport, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.84 and a 52 week high of $3.78.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Matterport from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Matterport in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Matterport in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; and 360 Cameras.
