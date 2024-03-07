Metahero Price Up 36.5% This Week (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 18.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. Metahero has a total market cap of $43.45 million and $2.17 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Metahero has traded up 36.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Metahero token can currently be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Metahero alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000610 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000033 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00018102 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00004279 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000124 BTC.

About Metahero

Metahero (CRYPTO:HERO) is a token. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,166,213,223 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metahero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metahero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.