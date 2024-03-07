Metal Reaches Market Capitalization of $173.62 Million (MTL)

Metal (MTL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 7th. Metal has a market capitalization of $173.62 million and approximately $208.16 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Metal has traded up 44.3% against the dollar. One Metal token can now be purchased for approximately $2.61 or 0.00003888 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Metal

Metal (MTL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens. The Reddit community for Metal is https://reddit.com/r/metalpay. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metal’s official message board is blog.metalpay.com. The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com.

Metal Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal (MTL) is a cryptocurrency that powers the Metal Pay digital wallet and payment processing platform. It was created by Marshall Hayner and Glenn Marien to facilitate fast, feeless, and secure peer-to-peer transactions. MTL is used to pay for transaction fees and receive rewards, including up to 5% cashback on qualifying purchases.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

