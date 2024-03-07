Meter Governance Trading 6.5% Lower Over Last Week (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 8.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. Meter Governance has a market cap of $65.66 million and $481,999.76 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Meter Governance has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar. One Meter Governance coin can now be purchased for $2.51 or 0.00003699 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Meter Governance alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001473 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000008 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Meter Governance Profile

Meter Governance (CRYPTO:MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 46,178,805 coins and its circulating supply is 26,149,168 coins. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 46,178,805 with 26,149,168 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 2.40431924 USD and is up 1.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $465,053.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Meter Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meter Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.