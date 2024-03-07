Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna cut their price target on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research raised Microchip Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.33.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:MCHP traded up $5.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $93.20. 5,795,339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,777,243. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $68.75 and a 52-week high of $94.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $50.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.65.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 45.59% and a net margin of 27.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.06%.

Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $31,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,276. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $165,283.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,759,722.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $31,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

